1/1
John Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Charles "Johnie" Bishop, 88, of California, MO passed away November 27, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

Johnie was born in Prairie Home, MO on March 26, 1932 a son of Virgil and Euda Parker Bishop. He was a lifelong farmer helping area farmers. Johnie enjoyed riding horses, watching western movies and hunting.

He is survived by his sister, Beulah Bishop of California and was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Virgil Lee Bishop.

Services honoring Johnie's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Charles Cook officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering to protect others.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved