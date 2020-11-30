John Charles "Johnie" Bishop, 88, of California, MO passed away November 27, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Johnie was born in Prairie Home, MO on March 26, 1932 a son of Virgil and Euda Parker Bishop. He was a lifelong farmer helping area farmers. Johnie enjoyed riding horses, watching western movies and hunting.
He is survived by his sister, Beulah Bishop of California and was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Virgil Lee Bishop.
Services honoring Johnie's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 1 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Charles Cook officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering to protect others.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
