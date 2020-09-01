Joseph "Joey" Rainsbarger, 30, of Boonville, MO passed away August 29, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Joey was born August 30, 1989 in Columbia a son of Richard and Lisa Cox Rainsbarger.
Survivors include his parents and longtime caregivers, Richard and Lisa Rainsbarger; his wife, Samantha Rainsbarger; son, Joseph Rainsbarger, II; brother, Tim Rainsbarger and a niece and nephew, Nicole and Joshua Rainsbarger. Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cletus and Modena Rainsbarger and Walter and Martha Cox.
Funeral services honoring Joey's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Markland-Yager Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expense.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com
