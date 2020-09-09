Joyce Pulley

Joyce Kathryn Pulley, age 81 of Holts Summit, Missouri passed away
September 6, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital, Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at
Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Tipton with interment immediately following at
Bunceton Masonic Cemetery. A visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. prior to
the service.
Observance of social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Memorials for Joyce K. Pulley are suggested to St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 19, 2020.