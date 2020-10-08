Joyce E. Zey, 74, of Prairie Home, MO passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at SSM St Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, MO. She was born on December 25, 1945 in Sandy Hook, MO the daughter of Curtis Rosenmiller and Margery (Wingate) Rosenmiller both of whom preceded her in death. Joyce was a graduate of Jamestown High School in 1964. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Jamestown, MO. Joyce was united in marriage on May 29, 1965 at the Cedron Catholic Church to Gerald "Joe" Zey who preceded her in death on June 10, 2020. She worked as the Head Cook for the Prairie Home School for many years. Joyce was the owner of J&J Diner in Prairie Home, MO and also owned the Prairie Home Café. She enjoyed cooking, making floral arrangements, working her flower beds, gardening, visiting with the school kids, and being with her family. Survivors include one son, Joe Henry Zey of the home; one daughter, Jessica Kirschman (Eric) of Prairie Home, MO; three brothers, Howard Rosenmiller (Sandy) of Jamestown, MO, Stephen Rosenmiller (Sheryl) of Holt Summit, MO, Richard Rosenmiller of Bowling Green, MO; one grandchild, Hudson Kirschman; She is preceded in death by one sister Helen Wittenberger. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 12 NOON with a funeral service immediately following at 12 NOON all at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cedron Cemetery near Prairie Home, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Cedron Cemetery Association c/o the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines social distancing and masks are suggested. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services of California, MO.



