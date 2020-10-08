1/1
Joyce Zey
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce E. Zey, 74, of Prairie Home, MO passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at SSM St Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, MO. She was born on December 25, 1945 in Sandy Hook, MO the daughter of Curtis Rosenmiller and Margery (Wingate) Rosenmiller both of whom preceded her in death. Joyce was a graduate of Jamestown High School in 1964. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Jamestown, MO. Joyce was united in marriage on May 29, 1965 at the Cedron Catholic Church to Gerald "Joe" Zey who preceded her in death on June 10, 2020. She worked as the Head Cook for the Prairie Home School for many years. Joyce was the owner of J&J Diner in Prairie Home, MO and also owned the Prairie Home Café. She enjoyed cooking, making floral arrangements, working her flower beds, gardening, visiting with the school kids, and being with her family. Survivors include one son, Joe Henry Zey of the home; one daughter, Jessica Kirschman (Eric) of Prairie Home, MO; three brothers, Howard Rosenmiller (Sandy) of Jamestown, MO, Stephen Rosenmiller (Sheryl) of Holt Summit, MO, Richard Rosenmiller of Bowling Green, MO; one grandchild, Hudson Kirschman; She is preceded in death by one sister Helen Wittenberger. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 12 NOON with a funeral service immediately following at 12 NOON all at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cedron Cemetery near Prairie Home, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Cedron Cemetery Association c/o the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines social distancing and masks are suggested. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services of California, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California
100 S. Oak St.
California, MO 65018
(573) 796-4901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Services - California

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved