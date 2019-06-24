|
Judith Anne Stock, 82, of Boonville slept into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Riverside Christian Church in Boonville at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
Judith was born December 27, 1936 in Boonville, Mo., the daughter of Orval Henderson Sr., and Rachel Watts Henderson. She worked for the University of Missouri in Energy Management. She married Leo Stock on February 26, 1956 in Boonville, Mo.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Leo Stock of the home; four sons Jon (Carla) Stock of Nixa, Mo., Joseph Stock of Columbia, Mo., Jeff (Tracy) Stock of Rolla, Mo., and Todd (Kristi) Stock of Prairie Home, Mo.; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremiah) Penrod, Andrew (Ariane) Stock, Alyson (Kolby) Hurt, Kohlie (Chris) Browning, and Bennett Stock; and five great-grandchildren Zoey Stock, Zaylee Stock, Madelynn Penrod, Isaiah Penrod, and Kaleo Hurt.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Orval Henderson Jr.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of Historic Boonville, Riverside Christian Church. or Hometown Homecare and Hospice in Fayette, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 24, 2019
