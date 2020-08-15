June Marshal

June Marshall, of Katy Manor, Pilot Grove, formerly of Boonville, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020.
June was born July 20, 1933, in Boonville, to Helen Marie Kruse and John Henry Goodman. She married James W. Marshall on September 6, 1952. They had one daughter, Julie Anna, born May 5, 1957. In 1995, she married Joel C. Mead in Kansas City, Mo, at the Red Bridge Methodist Church. He preceded her in death, in May of 2004.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Anna Marshall Schupp and her husband Glenn, of Pilot Grove, Mo; one sister Joann Lowe and her husband Bill of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two cousins, Betty Lou Stock and husband Tom of West Plains, Mo and Linda Robb of Fayette. She is also survived by a large number of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
June graduated from Boonville High School in 1951, and attended Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo. She lived in Boonville until 1967, then at Blackwater until 1979. She worked at Kemper Military School from 1985 to 1995, in the business office. She was a life-long member of the Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, Boonville.
June was preceded in death by her mother and father.
June enjoyed life; she loved her family, friends, gardening, and flowers, but most of all she loved her Brittany Spaniel dog, Abbee, who also preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, 407 Spring Street, Boonville, Mo. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com