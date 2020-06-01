Karen Marie (Hartmann) Barkey, 78, of New Franklin passed away May 31, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Karen was born in St. Louis, MO on February 3, 1942 a daughter of Sigfried and Greta Madolyn (Martin) Hartmann. She married Arthur Barkey in St. Louis on February 9, 1963.
In the past, Karen had been employed with KWRT Radio and Kemper Military Academy both in Boonville. She had also operated Kerrikraft where she used her artistic talent. She had been active in the United Methodist Church in New Franklin and at Moniteau Chapel Community Church when Art pastored there. She enjoyed working with the youth over the years. She had been a leader with the Community Youth Groups in both New Franklin and Liberal, MO; a Girl Scout leader also in New Franklin and Liberal and was a 4-H Project Leader with the Cherry Grove 4-H Club.
Cherishing her memory is her husband and caregiver, Arthur Barkey and their daughters, Elizabeth Maye (Barkey) Dick and Arline Marie (Barkey) Holmes; a brother, Robert Hartmann and a grandchild, Aiden Holmes.
A family service honoring Karen's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Gideon's International.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 10, 2020.