Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Reagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Marie Reagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Marie Reagan Obituary
Karen Marie Reagan, 60, of Boonville, Mo. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 28, 1958 to Paul and Daisy Reagan. Born into a military family she called many places her childhood home, but mainly Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was a 34 year resident of Boonville Missouri where she met the love of her life, Justin Andrews.

Karen was on the Board of Directors for the Riley Equine Center. She was active in many charities including Boonville Animal Shelter, Central Missouri Cancer Memorial Park in Boonville and several other fundraisers.

Karen is survived by her beloved partner of 28 years, Justin Andrews, of Boonville, Mo.; son, Jeffrey Boatman (Jennifer) of Marshall, Mo.; daughter, Kristen Lloyd (Glenn) of Overland Park Kan.; her parents Paul and Daisy Reagan of Altoona, Pa.; mother-in-law Joan Andrews of Boonville, Mo.; brother Joe Reagan (Carmencita) of San Jose, Calif.; sisters Michelle Dodson (Bernie) of Altoona, Pa. and Debbie Butler (Sam) of Tulsa Okla.; grandchildren Kaytlynn Shin (Haesong) of Columbia Mo., Emma Wilson of Marshall, Mo. and Gabriel Boatman of Marshall, Mo. along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Hospice Team at Home Town Home Care.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday October 19th at Howard Funeral Home. Service will be held at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Mo. on Saturday October 19th at 10 a.m. Inurnment at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Mo. to follow.

In lieu of flowers a cash donation in her name can be made to the Riley Equine Center of Boonville. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard Funeral Home
Download Now