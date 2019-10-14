|
Karen Marie Reagan, 60, of Boonville, Mo. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Karen was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 28, 1958 to Paul and Daisy Reagan. Born into a military family she called many places her childhood home, but mainly Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was a 34 year resident of Boonville Missouri where she met the love of her life, Justin Andrews.
Karen was on the Board of Directors for the Riley Equine Center. She was active in many charities including Boonville Animal Shelter, Central Missouri Cancer Memorial Park in Boonville and several other fundraisers.
Karen is survived by her beloved partner of 28 years, Justin Andrews, of Boonville, Mo.; son, Jeffrey Boatman (Jennifer) of Marshall, Mo.; daughter, Kristen Lloyd (Glenn) of Overland Park Kan.; her parents Paul and Daisy Reagan of Altoona, Pa.; mother-in-law Joan Andrews of Boonville, Mo.; brother Joe Reagan (Carmencita) of San Jose, Calif.; sisters Michelle Dodson (Bernie) of Altoona, Pa. and Debbie Butler (Sam) of Tulsa Okla.; grandchildren Kaytlynn Shin (Haesong) of Columbia Mo., Emma Wilson of Marshall, Mo. and Gabriel Boatman of Marshall, Mo. along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Hospice Team at Home Town Home Care.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday October 19th at Howard Funeral Home. Service will be held at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, Mo. on Saturday October 19th at 10 a.m. Inurnment at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Mo. to follow.
In lieu of flowers a cash donation in her name can be made to the Riley Equine Center of Boonville. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2019