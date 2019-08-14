|
Kathy Mae Best, 56, of Boonville, Missouri passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at her home in Boonville.
Services will be held in Telco Plains Tennessee.
Kathy Mae Best was born July 7, 1963 in Chicago Illinois, the daughter of Raymond E. Joyner and Virginia Ball. She is one of 9 siblings. She was the nicest person you would meet; she was a strong women who loved to help people. She also loved to cook for everyone, no one went away from her house hungry. She also had a love of animals, she never turned away a stray. She had a heart of gold, if everyone had a heart like hers the world would be a better place.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father Raymond E. Joyner. She is survived by her mother Virginia Ball of Athens, Tennessee, sons Adam Best (Stacey Stark) of Boonville, Missouri, Brent and Corey Best both of Tennessee, daughter Tabitha (Robert) Franzen of St. Joseph, Missouri and grandchildren Zachary and Katelyn Franzen.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019