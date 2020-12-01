1/
Katie Harvey
Dosha Katherine "Katie" Harvey, 84, of Moberly passed away November 28, 2020 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 4 at Clarks Chapel Cemetery, Franklin, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 Friday morning at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask per health safety guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

