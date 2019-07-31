|
Kenneth J. Young, 96, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away peacefully at
Katy Manor in Pilot Grove surrounded by his family on Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born in Clear Creek, Missouri on January 14, 1923 the son of Joseph and Martha Twenter Young. After graduating from Pilot Grove High School, Kenny went into farming and then served in the US Army during World War II. After returning home he was married to Nellie Marie Davis on August 26, 1947 at Clear Creek Catholic Church by Father Leo Gales. They were married for 70 years before she passed away March 1, 2018.
Kenny spent his life farming and raising his family. He enjoyed visits from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nellie, brothers, son David Young and daughter Diane Kempf.
He is survived by daughters Glenda Young of Columbia, Missouri, and Linda Vollrath and her husband Mark of Pilot Grove; son-in-law Vernon Kempf of Pilot Grove; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at
St. John's Catholic Church, Clear Creek. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove with Rosary beginning at 3 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on July 31, 2019