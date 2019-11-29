|
|
Kenneth Joseph (Buck) Imhoff, 89, of Jamestown, MO passed away on November 21, 2019 at SSM Hospital in Jefferson City, MO. He was born on August 20, 1930, the son of Teel and Bertha (Zey) Imhoff both of whom preceded him in death. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. In October of 1956 he married Ann Alexander at Cedron Assumption Catholic Church.
Buck worked for 35 years for the Missouri State Highway Department and retired in 1992. He spent his years after retirement gardening, refinishing furniture, his daily card game, caring for his grandsons in every way he could, and became well known for his baking especially Buck's pies and his lep cookies.
He is survived in death by his wife Ann of the home; one daughter; JoAnn (Keith) Hendrickson, one son; David (Karla) Imhoff, two brothers; Larry (Linda) Imhoff, Glenn (Debbie) Imhoff, one sister; Suzy Green. He will be dearly missed by his grandsons Matt Hendrickson and Ben Imhoff. Beloved grandson, Alex Imhoff preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brothers; Bill (Emma) Imhoff, Allen (Ann) Imhoff, sisters; Anna (Charles) Petzel and Charlotte (John) Dilse.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 A.M. all at Cedron Assumption Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Tony Renaldo. Burial will be at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Cedron Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, or the United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019