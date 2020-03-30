|
Kenneth Michael (Mike) Shelton, 60, of Longwood, MO, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment and military rites at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born June 9, 1959, in Marshall, MO, he was the son of Kenneth Dean Shelton and Sue Potter Shelton who survive of rural Houstonia, MO. He was raised around the Nelson area and was a 1977 graduate of Boonville High School. Mike enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1978 to 1989. On December 19, 2016, he married Charlotte Davis Sidwell who survives of the home. He had worked at Hall & Riley Quarries, FedEx and Stuckey's. He attended Smithton United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Charlotte and parents, Dean and Sue, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Shelton (Seth) of Mount Vernon, WA and Tawnya Rauch (Tyson) of Lynden, WA; four grandchildren, Thomas, Axel, Kaegen and Riley; one brother, Dan Shelton of Palmyra, MO; and one sister, Connie Shelton of St. Louis, MO.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Geraldine Shelton, and Virgil and Frances Potter.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020