Visitation for Kenneth will be Monday June 3, 2019 at the Eagles Arie from 4–6 p.m. with Military Honors presented at 6 p.m. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held after the Military Honors have been presented with a meal and drinks. Friday June 7th, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Mo will be a 1 p.m. Catholic graveside service, all are welcome.

Kenneth Raymond Perkins was born October 5, 1949, the son of Herman Perkins and Rebecca Masel-Perkins. Kenneth graduated from Pilot Grove High School. He enjoyed getting up in the mornings to listen to local party line and in the afternoon, you could find him and all his buddies at Maggie's Bar and Grill or the Eagles Bar socializing and having a good time. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them grow up. His favorite job was picking his grandsons up from preschool.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Herman Perkins and Rebecca Masel-Perkins, infant brother Herman Perkins Jr., and brother Harold Lee. He is survived by his daughters Michelle (Brad) Simmons of Boonville, Kathy Perkins of Boonville, Kim Perkins of Boonville, Son Travis Perkins of Boonville , stepdaughter Melissa Batten of Boonville, brother Earl (Sharon) Perkins of Sedalia, sister Rebecca Crockel of Sedalia, and grandchildren Hunter, Klayton, and Kira.

Memorial Contributions are suggested to the family.

