Kristi Anne Widmer passed away in her home in Boonville November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Kristi will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 4–6 p.m. with rosary beginning at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salisbury at 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
Kristi Anne Widmer was born January 9, 1968 the daughter of Bob and Lil Widmer. She is a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville where she was a member of the parish council and assisted the youth with preparing for the sacrament of confirmation. Kristi loved to travel, she especially loved the annual mission trip to Colombia, South America with the LAUGHH Foundation. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and baking. Kristi was also a huge Chiefs football fan. Her family was first and foremost in her life and she opened her home to two international students through AFS, a program that was very dear to her heart.
Kristi was preceded in death by her brother Brian Widmer who passed away in August 2012. She is survived by her parents Bob and Lil Widmer, children Adriana, Cristian, and Alejandro Vivas of Boonville, brother Deron (Megan) Widmer of Boonville, nephews Jack and Bryce Widmer of Boonville, numerous God children and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Kristi Widmer Trust Fund, or the LAUGHH (Live Abundantly Using Guided Helping Hands) Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2019