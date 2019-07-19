|
|
Lee Roy Widner, 72, of Bunceton passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Visitation for Lee will be Friday July 19, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Activity Center beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Lee Roy Widner was born October 4, 1946 in Whitney County, Indiana, the son of Howard Johnson Widner and Anna Rosa Bollhoefer. He graduated from Bunceton High School in 1964. Lee married Janet Toellner August 5, 1967 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. Lee enjoyed doing anything that was outdoors, he was a big hunter and loved to fish and camp. He also loved woodworking, gardening, and cooking. He owned his own construction company then went to work for Caterpillar for 20 years. He was in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam, after the service he joined many groups including 40 & 8, VFW, and American Legion. He was also a leader in 4-H for many years and an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church, he held many offices within his church. When you met Lee you were his friend, he never met a stranger. He loved to tell stories as he was very knowledgeable in history and many other topics, he would always have a story to tell. Lee loved his children and grandchildren the most, he enjoyed the time spent with them and watching them grow up. He is gone but will not be forgotten.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents Howard Johnson Widner and Anna Rosa Bollhoefer; brothers Jerry Widner, Hugh Widner; and sister Anne Kempf. He is survived by his wife Janet Widner; son Timothy (Dana) Widner of Bunceton, Missouri; daughter Melissa (John) Siegel of Versailles, Missouri; brothers Mark (Betty) Widner of St. Joseph, Missouri, Dean (Lisa) Widner of Boonville, Missouri, Ralph (Judy) Widner of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law Judy Widner of Jefferson City, Missouri; grandchildren Ethan Lee Siegel, Isabella Rose Elayne Widner, Weston Forrest William Widner, Dylon Robert Klinton Custer and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions are suggested In Care of the Family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on July 19, 2019