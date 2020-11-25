Leonard Paul Meyer, 84, of Boonville, passed away November 23, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.
Leonard was born in Boonville and was a life-long resident. He was born March 5, 1936, a son of Clarence F. Meyer, Sr. and Florence Summers Meyer. Leonard and his brother Robert, better known as "Bobby" were known in the Boonville community for their years of employment at Dave's Country Mart Grocery Store and for their love of unwanted animals, especially the cats they cared for. Leonard and his brother were gentle souls looking out for each other and they will be missed. Leonard, along with his brother, Bobby were members of the First Christian Church in Boonville.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Bobby and Clarence.
He is survived by his nieces and nephew, Sally A. Meyer. Larry W. Meyer and Deborah K. Meyer; four great-nieces and nephews, Edwyna Miller, Nathan Meyer, Jeremy Meyer and Mindy Berry along with nine great-great nieces and nephews, Angel, Blake, Danielle, Zoey, Jennifer, Caleb, Luke, Braedon and Chase.
Graveside services honoring Leonard's life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 30 at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville. The funeral home will be open from noon until 1:30 p.m., Monday for informal visitation for those wishing to pay their respects to Leonard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com
.