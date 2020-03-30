Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Vollmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Vollmer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy Vollmer Obituary
Leroy H. Vollmer, 88, of Boonville passed away Saturday morning March 28, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Due to the state social gathering guidelines; private family services will be at Howard Funeral Home with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Leroy H. Vollmer was born on May 5, 1931, the son of Leo H. Vollmer and Bernardine Schuster Vollmer. Leroy was a very big innovator in the pork industry. He was president of Missouri Pork Producers Association and headed up the committee for the construction and building of the state office in Columbia, MO. Leroy was director of the National Pork Board which was started in the early 1980's. He was also the recipient of several awards, including the Leadership Award, which says so much for his trusted voice.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bernardine, sister, Gertrude Danner and three brothers, Francis, Donald and Robert Vollmer. He is survived by his long time loving and caring partner Carol Hasenbach and a very large extended family. He will also be missed by his Route B buddies.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the S.S. Peter and Paul Educational Fund and can be mailed to the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -