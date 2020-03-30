|
|
Leroy H. Vollmer, 88, of Boonville passed away Saturday morning March 28, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Due to the state social gathering guidelines; private family services will be at Howard Funeral Home with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Leroy H. Vollmer was born on May 5, 1931, the son of Leo H. Vollmer and Bernardine Schuster Vollmer. Leroy was a very big innovator in the pork industry. He was president of Missouri Pork Producers Association and headed up the committee for the construction and building of the state office in Columbia, MO. Leroy was director of the National Pork Board which was started in the early 1980's. He was also the recipient of several awards, including the Leadership Award, which says so much for his trusted voice.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Bernardine, sister, Gertrude Danner and three brothers, Francis, Donald and Robert Vollmer. He is survived by his long time loving and caring partner Carol Hasenbach and a very large extended family. He will also be missed by his Route B buddies.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the S.S. Peter and Paul Educational Fund and can be mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020