-->Leslie R. Grimes, 78, of O''Fallon, MO went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



Les attended Clopton High School in Eolia, MO where he developed his passion for basketball. He continued his education at Hannibal-LaGrange Junior College where he received Jesus as his personal Savior. In 1965 he graduated from Central Methodist College with his degree in Math Education.



Mr. Grimes was a math teacher and coach at Boonville High School from 1965-1977. He continued his teaching career at Ft. Zumwalt High School and finished at Christian High School both in O''Fallon. He became a businessman owning and operating a carwash and frozen custard store.



Les is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 57 years; daughter Jill of Kirkwood; son Tim of O''Fallon; son Mark of Sikeston; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Gary Blakemore. He was preceded in death by his parent (T.J. and Florence Grimes); two brothers (Tom and Jimmy); and two sisters (Joyce and Sandy).



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 31 at Grace Community Church in St. Peters, MO at 11:00 a.m.



Memorials may be sent to Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp (13489 Maries County Rd. 301, Vienna, MO 65582) or Story Book Lodge Christian Camp (5079 Vermilion Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741).

