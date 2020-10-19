1/1
Leslie R. Grimes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
-->Leslie R. Grimes, 78, of O''Fallon, MO went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Les attended Clopton High School in Eolia, MO where he developed his passion for basketball. He continued his education at Hannibal-LaGrange Junior College where he received Jesus as his personal Savior. In 1965 he graduated from Central Methodist College with his degree in Math Education.

Mr. Grimes was a math teacher and coach at Boonville High School from 1965-1977. He continued his teaching career at Ft. Zumwalt High School and finished at Christian High School both in O''Fallon. He became a businessman owning and operating a carwash and frozen custard store.

Les is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 57 years; daughter Jill of Kirkwood; son Tim of O''Fallon; son Mark of Sikeston; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Gary Blakemore. He was preceded in death by his parent (T.J. and Florence Grimes); two brothers (Tom and Jimmy); and two sisters (Joyce and Sandy).

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 31 at Grace Community Church in St. Peters, MO at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp (13489 Maries County Rd. 301, Vienna, MO 65582) or Story Book Lodge Christian Camp (5079 Vermilion Trail, Gilbert, MN 55741).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved