Service Information Martin Funeral Home 1460 George Dieter Drive El Paso , TX 79936 (915)-855-8881 Memorial service 10:30 AM Martin Funeral Home 1460 George Dieter Drive El Paso , TX 79936

Linda Ann Shelnutt Stone, a master quilter and long-time resident of El Paso, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1943, in Boonville, Missouri, to Charles Byron Shelnutt and Lillian Matilda Rose Schneider. Linda spent her childhood and teenage years in Boonville, graduating from Boonville High School in 1961, with many life-long friends. She made a trip that summer to El Paso to visit an uncle who had been stationed at Fort Bliss. Her uncle then introduced her, on purpose, to her future husband, Thomas Jackson Stone. Linda started working at the El Paso Natural Gas Company, and stayed in El Paso, much to the dismay of her parents back in Missouri. Linda and Tom started dating, enjoying drive-in movies when they were not busy working. One of their first songs was "Wake Up Little Susie" after they fell asleep at a drive-in movie just like in the song. They were married at Grace United Methodist Church on July 27, 1962. After Tom was drafted into the US Army in 1963, Linda moved with Tom first to Missouri when he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, and then to Augsburg, Germany when he was stationed overseas. Linda and Tom returned to the United States in 1966 when Tom was honorably discharged from the Army. They drove their new VW Beetle shipped back with them from New York City back to El Paso. This would be the first of many long road trips together. Linda and Tom both worked to help Tom get his degree in accounting from UTEP, and shortly after Tom passed the CPA exam in 1971, he started his own practice. Linda spent many years as Tom's secretary, when she was not staying at home raising her sons, Brandon Thomas, born in 1968, and Tyler Jackson, born in 1971. Linda and Tom were unique in being able to spend all day together, at work and at home. Linda was descended from a line of quilters, and when she got started on quilting, she took it to another level. She enjoyed showing her quilts at the Marathon Quilt Show, where she won numerous ribbons for her work. She was generous with her quilts, giving many to her relatives. In addition to quilting, Linda enjoyed movies, reading, music, and road trips with Tom. They especially enjoyed trips to visit friends, family and historic sites in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Missouri. Linda quilted, sewed or knitted while Tom drove and they listened to music. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Lillian and her husband Tom. She is survived by son Brandon, daughter-in-law Parvin and their children Benjamin and Gwendolyn of Beaumont, Texas, and son Tyler of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are brother-in-law George Stone of Denver, Colorado, sister-in-law Karin Natowitz and husband Joseph of College Station, Texas, sister-in-law Kristin Hagelstein and husband Gregg of Fredericksburg, Texas, and sister-in-law Mindy Herron and husband Ken of Humble, Texas, as well as numerous treasured cousins, nieces and nephews. Linda was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The world has lost a great artist with Linda's passing. A memorial service is planned for April 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr., with a brief reception following. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

