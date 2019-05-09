Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay Noble. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Send Flowers Obituary



Visitation for Linda will be held at Howard Funeral Home Saturday May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with service starting at 12 p.m. with Pastor Larry Fencl officiating. Inurnment will follow the service.

Linda Kay Noble was born July 12, 1959 the daughter of Donald Noble and Bernice Schneiter Noble. She graduated from Pilot Grove in 1976. Linda met her loving partner of seven years, Tom Carter and was with him for the remainder of her life. Linda was known for her caring personality, she not only cared about her friends and the people surrounding her, she took care of animals, nursing them back to health. She enjoyed being outside and taking care of her flowers and garden. She always loved to look nice having her hair, makeup and nails done. She loved to cook, and she was good at it. She also loved to travel; Linda just enjoyed life!

Linda was preceded in death by her father Donald Noble, and step-son Michael Kenworthy. She is survived by her mother Bernice Schneiter Noble of the home, loving partner of seven years, Tom Carter of Boonville, Missouri; stepson Tommy Kenworthy; brothers Jerry (Mary) Noble of Columbia, Missouri, David (Vivian) Noble of New Franklin, Missouri; sister Jeanne (Randy) Filger of North Kansas City,;and three generations of nieces and nephews as she didn't have her own children, she treated them as so.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Boonville Animal Shelter, Puppies for Parole, or the . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

