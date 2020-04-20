|
|
Linda Lee (Leake) Martin, 74 of California, Missouri went home to be with her Savior on April 17, 2020.
Linda was born on October 29, 1945, near Perry, Missouri to Leo E. and Effie L. Leake. On May 12, 2007, she was united in marriage to Steve Martin in Honolulu, Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Effie Leake; two sisters, Marilyn Joy (Leake) Levings, and Naoma Jane (Leake) Campbell; and son Philip Roller.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Martin of California, Missouri; brother Curtis Leake (Aili) of Houston, Texas; daughters Stephanie Carlson (Dennis) of Haven, Kansas, Lianna Roller of Boonville, and Renee Roller of Lake Ozark, son Timothy Roller; grandchildren Holly Swartz-Daily, Taylor Carlson, Justin Carlson, Cameron Roller and Corie Roller, mother-in-law Anna May Martin, step-children Christopher Martin (Cassie) and Cameron Martin (Kelsie); and step-grandchildren Caleb and Jacob Martin.
A private family graveside burial service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Paris with Pastor David Mackey presiding. Memorials are suggested to Riverside Christian Church or the . Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralsrevice.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020