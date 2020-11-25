Lisa Lenore (Sprick) Turner, 61, Sturgeon, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 22, 2020.



Lisa was born on December 14, 1958 to Clarence and Selma Sprick of Franklin, Missouri. She attended New Franklin schools graduating in 1977 and from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology in 1981. She later obtained her Master's degree in Psychology from UMC and she became a Licensed Counselor in 1990.



Lisa married Marvin I. Turner on October 17, 1992 in rural Howard County. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage together on their small farm near Sturgeon, Missouri. Her pride and joy was the swimming pool that Marvin built for her. She loved hosting Fourth of July parties around the pool for her family complete with fireworks that had been purchased with a year's worth of her coin savings in a jar. This was, indeed, her favorite holiday and she made it special for those who loved her.



Lisa spent her career working for The Department of Mental Health at the Central Missouri Regional Center in Columbia. She began doing psychological testing, later moving into the position of Case Management Supervisor. She worked for a brief time at The Department of Corrections in Fulton and then returned to Columbia resuming her duties as Case Management Supervisor. Ultimately, she became Director of that branch of the Department of Mental Health Division of Developmental Disabilities. Lisa gave her best to help people who were less fortunate throughout her entire career and beyond. Upon retirement she was happy working from home as a Housing Specialist for Missouri Inclusive Housing Development Corporation. She relished in sending her family videos of happy, disabled folks she had successfully helped to stay in their own homes.



In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, swimming in her pool and doting on her dogs and cats. She delighted in naming her four-legged family members after famous world leaders and actors. Even a hog was graced with the name of Kevin Bacon. She was a genuine animal lover. Prior to the pandemic, she enjoyed traveling (especially hitting the beach with a good book). She took the isolation of the pandemic in stride enjoying a walk in the woods, watching movies with Marvin and, most recently, teaching him to play Scrabble. Calm, perpetually positive and always, always accepting of others, Lisa was an easy person to be around and to like.



Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Selma Sprick. She is survived by her husband, Marvin, of the home; three siblings, Gary (Karla) Sprick of New Franklin, Missouri; Eileen (Hank) Ernst of Topeka, Kansas; Howard Sprick of Franklin, Missouri; four nieces, Cami Savage, Leawood, Kansas; Tawnya Ernst, Fort Collins, Colorado; Kacey Ernst, Tucson, Arizona and Britta Ernst, Lawrence, Kansas; great-nieces, Annie Savage of Kansas City, Missouri; Savanna, Maiya and Athena Ernst-Virani of Tucson, Arizona; great-nephews, Christopher Savage of Prairie Village, Kansas; Joren and Ian Miller of Lawrence, Kansas. She is, also, survived by many in-laws and their offspring along with her fur family.



Due to Missouri Department of Public Health recommendations, a graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin on Friday, November 27 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Fairley of the United Church of Christ, New Franklin officiating. A celebration of Lisa's life is being planned for a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Central Missouri Humane Society or The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, MO 65274.



