Lloyd Eugene Fahrenbrink, 73, of Boonville died at Boone Hospital on October 5, 2019 following a short illness.
Visitation for Lloyd will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will take place at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery later Tuesday afternoon.
Lloyd Eugene Fahrenbrink was born July 29, 1946 in Boonville, Missouri, son of Paul (Poodle) and Wilma (Brandes) Fahrenbrink. He was Baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. He graduated from the 8th grade at Zion Lutheran School where he rode horseback to school (maybe). He graduated from Bunceton High School in 1964 and graduated from Linn Technical College in Linn, Missouri in 1966 with an Associate of Technology Degree majoring in Auto Mechanics.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1966. He graduated from Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, and then received advanced training in helicopters at Fort Eustics in Virginia. He was sent to Vietnam in April 1967 and returned in April of 1968. While in Vietnam he was a crew chief leader and repaired UH-1 Hueys and other helicopters with the 335th Transportation Company. He was promoted to Army Specialist 5 on February 15, 1968 near Chu Lai Vietnam. His love for UH-1 Huey helicopters continued throughout his entire life. One of the biggest highlights in his recent years was the Honor Flight trip to Washington DC on Flight #30 October 8, 2014. He was proud of his service and enjoyed attending veteran gatherings.
Lloyd was united in marriage to Trudi Poehlmann on July 26, 1969 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They have two children Tim (Marta) Fahrenbrink and Lorea (Trey) Johnson, both of Boonville. Lloyd served as assistant coach to several baseball teams. Lloyd's last 22.5 years have been blessed with four grandsons, Weston and Tyson Fahrenbrink and Dylan and Dalton Johnson. He spent many hours enjoying ball games, birthday parties, camping, float trips, and Sunday dinners at his home. He also donated over 105 pints of blood to the American Red Cross, and would encourage others to do the same.
Lloyd enjoyed drinking coffee at the early bird McDonalds breakfast club. He enjoyed bus trips, playing cards, going to volleyball and basketball games, eating out, and visiting with strangers anywhere, anytime. He considered anything broken a challenge and would work with it until it was fixed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Richard Baker and Ted Fetters, and one nephew, Douglas Baker. He is survived by his wife of the home, two children, four grandsons, two sisters, Judith Baker of Lone Elm and Shirley Fetters of Blue Springs and four nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Central Missouri Honor Flight or the Zion Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019