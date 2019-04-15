Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Janet Waibel. View Sign



Visitation for Lois will be at Howard Funeral Home on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 6 – 8 p.m. Services will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Boonville Missouri with Rev. Scott Paris officiating beginning at 10:00 a.m., burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Lois Janet Waibel was born July 23, 1935, the daughter of James Anderson Forsee and Virgina Rose Foster. Lois graduated from Bunceton High School in 1953 and married Gordon Waibel on October 28, 1953. She loved to farm and garden, she enjoyed the time outside in the fresh air. She also liked to read in her spare time. Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church in Boonville and she was a dedicated serving oriented member of her community and enjoyed helping others.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents James Anderson Forsee and Virginia Rose Foster Forsee. She is survived by her sons Gordon "Rusty" Waibel Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Farmington, Missouri and Rob Waibel and his wife April of Odessa, Missouri, grandchildren Amanda (Aaron) Jones, Kelsey (Ryan) Becker, Taylor (Sean) Cleary, and Morgan (Brett) Schaberg, and great-grandchildren Chase, Hailey, Hayden, and Wyatt.

Lois Janet Waibel, 83, of Boonville passed away Friday April 12, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church Youth Group. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

