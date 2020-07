Lucas Bressler, 33 of New Franklin passed away Friday morning July 24, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia surrounded by family and passed away peacefully.Visitation for Lucas will be 6 to 7 P.M. Wednesday July 29 at Howard Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life following the visitation at 7 P.M. with Gary Humphrey officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Howard Funeral Home in memory of Lucas. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com