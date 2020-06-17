Lyle Lester Chenault, 91, of Boonville passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri.
Visitation for Lyle will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Lyle Lester Chenault was born April 25, 1929 the son of Dewey Chenault and Bessie King. Lyle married Nelli May Chenault in 1960. They enjoyed life together. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, or anything outdoors. He loved garden tractor pulling and tinkering in the shop with whatever he could find. Lyle would give the shirt off his back and was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed the time the had with his family and will be dearly missed.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Chenault and Bessie Chenault Bridgewater, wife Nelli May Chenault, brothers Sam, Bill, and Milton Chenault and sister Bessie Marie Johnson. He is survived by his sons Roy (Janet) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, Larry (Gail) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, and Robert (Angie) Chenault of Radcliff, Kentucky, daughter Donna (Stacy) Walker of Boonville, Missouri, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Visitation for Lyle will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Lyle Lester Chenault was born April 25, 1929 the son of Dewey Chenault and Bessie King. Lyle married Nelli May Chenault in 1960. They enjoyed life together. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, or anything outdoors. He loved garden tractor pulling and tinkering in the shop with whatever he could find. Lyle would give the shirt off his back and was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed the time the had with his family and will be dearly missed.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Chenault and Bessie Chenault Bridgewater, wife Nelli May Chenault, brothers Sam, Bill, and Milton Chenault and sister Bessie Marie Johnson. He is survived by his sons Roy (Janet) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, Larry (Gail) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, and Robert (Angie) Chenault of Radcliff, Kentucky, daughter Donna (Stacy) Walker of Boonville, Missouri, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.