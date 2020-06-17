Lyle Lester Chenault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Lester Chenault, 91, of Boonville passed away Monday June 15, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri.

Visitation for Lyle will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Howard Funeral Home with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Lyle Lester Chenault was born April 25, 1929 the son of Dewey Chenault and Bessie King. Lyle married Nelli May Chenault in 1960. They enjoyed life together. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, or anything outdoors. He loved garden tractor pulling and tinkering in the shop with whatever he could find. Lyle would give the shirt off his back and was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed the time the had with his family and will be dearly missed.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Chenault and Bessie Chenault Bridgewater, wife Nelli May Chenault, brothers Sam, Bill, and Milton Chenault and sister Bessie Marie Johnson. He is survived by his sons Roy (Janet) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, Larry (Gail) Chenault of Boonville, Missouri, and Robert (Angie) Chenault of Radcliff, Kentucky, daughter Donna (Stacy) Walker of Boonville, Missouri, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved