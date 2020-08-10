Lynda Kay Van Gent, 79, of Moberly, MO, formerly of Boonville, MO, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Boone Hospital, surrounded by her family. Lynda was born November 3, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Dwight and Mary Frances (Davis) Oswandel.



She married David A. Van Gent, December 27, 1959 in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 7, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother Charles Oswandel.



Lynda is survived by a daughter, Sherri (John) Beard of Moberly; son David D. (Holly) Van Gent of Boonville; as well as three grandchildren, Jan-Michael (Monica) Van Gent of Okinawa, Japan, D.J. (Casey) Van Gent of Fayette, and Shawn (Ben) Pallardy of Holts Summit. She is also survived by four great grandchildren (Lainey, Griffin, Mia, and Gwenyth), numerous nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Janice Oswandel.



Lynda worked side by side with her husband, David, owning L&D Furniture in Wapello, Iowa, then Sears and Van's Appliance in Boonville, MO. She completed her working career at Gordon Jewelers in Boonville.



She loved the outdoors, golfing, boating and gardening but mostly attending all of her kids and grandkids sporting and school events. She was very involved in her family's lives. Lynda was extremely proud of her family and they adored her. "GG Lynda" will be forever loved and missed.



Donations are suggested to a Memorial Tree Fund, which will be planted in memory of Lynda Van Gent.



A graveside service honoring Lynda's life will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29.



