Mable Nettie Watring, 93, of Bunceton passed away Saturday evening September 7, 2019 at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia.
Graveside inurnment will be 10 a.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at the Bunceton Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Spencer officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Howard Funeral Home.
Mable Nettie Watring was born August 31, 1926 in Camden County, Missouri, the daughter of James Hooker Branstetter and Clara Eunice Vann. She married Jack Jewell Watring on October 21, 1944 in Sedalia, Missouri. Mable worked for the Biltwell Garment Factory for 40 years. She loved to sew. She was a member of the Bunceton Baptist Church. Most of all Mable loved her family especially her grandkids.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack Jewell Watring, son Clark Dale Watring, brothers Billy Lee Branstetter, James Oscar Bransetter, and sister Velma Jane Johnson. She is survived by her son Jack "JW" Watring of Rocky Mount, sisters Lavene Hill of Sedalia, Dolly Mae of California, Carol Branch of California, and Mary Parker of New Franklin, grandchildren Tim (Jamie) Watring of Columbia and Brent (Jamie) Watring of St. Louis, great grandchildren Jordan (Josh) Cook, Elizabeth, Lillian, Sophia, Remington, and Jack James Watring, and great-great grandchild Alex Cook.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bunceton Masonic Cemetery or the American . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019