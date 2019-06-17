|
|
Marcia Lee Henley Robinson, 82, of Muskogee, OK passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 4, 2019. She was born June 8, 1936 in Boonville, MO. She was the drum major and voted outstanding female athlete her senior year (1954) at Laura Speed Elliott High School in Boonville. She attended Christian College in Columbia, MO and was married on August 28, 1955 to Benjamin Harton (Benny/Bulldog) Robinson. They would have celebrated their 64th year of marriage this year.
Marcia was diagnosed with ALS on April 19th of this year. She handled the diagnosis like she handled every challenge her whole life; not a whimper, whine, or complaint! She wanted to make the best of her remaining time on this earth and did it with a joyful heart.
Marcia had many loves in her life with the greatest being family, extended family, faith in God, church, friends and helping others, which was evident by her volunteerism. (Service League, P.E.O, Red Cross, Y.M.C.A./Y.W.C.A., Girl Scouts and many more!)
Marcia was always a talented and strong swimmer, becoming a lifeguard at 14. Upon arriving in Muskogee in 1971 she took a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor course and began what would be 47 years of teaching young children and adults how to swim, this year being the first time she was unable to teach due to her declining health. She successfully ran for City Council and served for 8 years. She served on the Emergency Medical Service board for 32 years. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 47 years serving on multiple committees and boards. Her passion and love for music showed though her active participation in multiple vocal choirs and bell choirs. She was also a world class cook and had a secret ingredient she used in all her recipes called LOVE; it worked wonders!
Marcia was a joy to be around! She had an infectious laugh and used it easily and often! She loved to be with her friends and was always looking out for others first. She was a member of the New Century Book Club, loved to play bridge, go to movies, participate in Bible study and was actively involved in Muskogee Little Theatre and Senior Follies with Bulldog.
Marcia had wanted to thank the many friends and groups that have brought wonderful food these last few weeks, but writing thank you notes had become quite a challenge, and she loved writing thank you notes! So, thank you now to the St. Paul choir, her P.E.O. friends, her Bible study group and many other special friends that went above and beyond… you know who you are, and it was greatly appreciated!
Marcia is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ben Robinson of the home; daughter Chanda Robinson of Norman, OK; son Bret Robinson and wife Kim of Chesterfield, MO; three granddaughters, Emily Robinson, Kaley Robinson and Molly Robinson; and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents James K. Henley and Lula Mae Prigmore.
Memorial services will be held 3:30 pm Monday June 17, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. David Burris officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be the "McAllen 5" and her Bible study group known as the "Tuesday Girls/Prayer Posse".
The family suggests donations in Marcia's memory can be made to either of the following:
Communities Foundation of Oklahoma
PO Box 21210
Oklahoma City, OK 73156
Memo: Marcia and Bulldog Ben Robinson Scholarship Fund
St. Paul United Methodist Church
2130 W. Okmulgee Ave
Muskogee, OK 74401
Memo: In memory of Marcia Robinson
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 17, 2019