Margaret Kaye Mitchell, 74, of Boonville passed away September 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Margaret was born in Boonville on March 10, 1947 a daughter of the late Otis and Wilma Goff Mitchell. The family was originally from the Chillicothe and Brookfield, Missouri area. Prior to retirement she was employed with Artex/Josten's Garment Factory in Boonville. Margaret was a dedicated member of Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville and enjoyed her church family and fellowship with her friends at church. She also enjoyed flower gardening and genealogy research. She was loved by those who knew her.
Funeral services honoring Margaret's life will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Open Bible Praise Center in Boonville with Rev. Randy Richards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be placed at rest at Avalon Cemetery in Avalon, MO with her parents and other family on Monday, October 5.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Open Bible Praise Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.
