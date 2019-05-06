Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery Jean (Pigmon) Lammers. View Sign Service Information William Wood Funeral Home 517 4TH ST Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-2495 Send Flowers Obituary

Margery Jean Lammers, 88, of Boonville, Mo. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home. Services and burial will be private. We invite family and friends to join us for a celebration of her life on June 23rd. Time and place is yet to be determined and will be posted on William Woods Funeral Homes website.

Margery was born on August 10, 1930 in Caruthersville, Mo. the daughter of Huram and Grace (Amburgey) Pigmon.

Margery participated in 4H and her church community as a child. She enjoyed music and was in the honor society graduating 1948. After high school Margery went to Christian College then MU receiving her BS in Education. After teaching in Kansas City she married the love of her life, Ernie Lammers on July 18 1953 in Caruthersville Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2007. Margery served on the Cooper County Library Board and several scholarship committees including her family's Amburgey Family Association Scholarship Committee. She was a member of the AAUW, DAR and Zeta Ta Alpha Sorority.

Margery relished playing bridge with friends over the past years. She has always been a champion of animals. She was a avid birdwatcher and loved gardening. She loved travels abroad and here on the continent. She was the ultimate vacation planner. Margery always made her home welcome to other "kids" from close or far away. She loved mentoring and "mothering" these kids too as long as she could.

Survivors include: four children, Christy Atchley (Don) of Rocheport, Mo., Dan Lammers (Sandy) of Kirksville, Mo., Teresa McCurdy (John) of Columbia, Mo. and Paul Koppson (and family) of Boonville, Mo.; one sister, Gracile Gickler (Alan) of Clinton, Iowa; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Phillip Atchley in 2007.

Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 OR Boonville Humane Society, 1691 E Morgan St, Boonville, MO 65233 OR Amburgey Family Association Scholarship Fund, 10410 W Kings Ln, Rocheport, MO 65279.

