Marie "June" Gerhardt, 87, of Bunceton, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Boone County Hospital.



June was born on September 20, 1933, to Ina Mae Baughman and Dwight Williams.



June has been a member of Pisgah Baptist and Oakland Baptist Church throughout her lifetime.



Survivors include three children, Glenda Scott of Bunceton, Linda Scott of Bunceton, and Danny Scott (Nicole) of Bunceton; three granddaughters, Leah (Ashton) Campbell of Latham, Dana Wood (Stephen) of Woolridge, and Aubrey Scott of Bunceton; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Wood and Thomas Wood of Woolridge; one sister, Joyce Draffen of Tipton; one aunt, Lillith Leonard of Tipton; and numerous relatives and friends.



June lived most of her life in Cooper County, growing up in the Cotton and Clarksburg area. She enjoyed every second of being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them ride horses, play softball, baseball, volleyball, basketball, be in music concerts, truck pulling, coaching and playing cards every time possible with her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed raising cattle, riding her 4-wheeler, dancing and living in the country. She loved the Cotton area and spent a lot of time at the area creeks. June especially enjoyed talking about the good old days of her childhood. Her number one hobby was quilting. She designed and made quilts that she donated to many area fundraisers. She spent hours each day at her sewing machine.



A private funeral service will be held.



The public is invited to attend the graveside service which will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Pisgah Cemetery.



Those attending are asked to wear a mask.



Pallbearers will be Thomas Wood, Stephen Wood, Ashton Campbell, Danny Scott, Howard Draffen and Chris Draffen.



Memorials are suggested to Pisgah Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.



