Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
View Map
Marilyn Bybee Cochran


1928 - 2019
Marilyn Bybee Cochran Obituary
Marilyn Bybee Cochran, 91, of Boonville passed away Monday afternoon Dec. 16, 2019 at Hartman Village in Boonville.



Visitation for Marilyn will be 10 to 11 A.M. Friday Dec. 20 at Howard Funeral, followed by a funeral service at 11 A.M. with Pastor Nick Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.



Marilyn Bybee Cochran was born April 22, 1928 in Sedalia, Missouri, the daughter of Elbridge and Lillian Bybee. She married Sam Victor Cochran Jr. on April 2, 1949 in Marshall, Missouri. Marilyn was an active member of the local Take Off Pounds Sensibly club. She enjoyed visiting with friends and socializing. Marilyn loved to spend time with her sons and family, and watching the grandkids. She also enjoyed riding around and watching the birds at Lookout Point in Harley Park. And you never saw Marilyn in anything but nice clothes, she liked to look her best. She was especially proud of her rank of Brigade Sergeant Mother from Kemper Military School where she worked for many years.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Elbridge Bybee and Lillian Raines Bybee, and her husband Sam Victor Cochran Jr. She is survived by her sons Sam V. Cochran III (Lucy) of Coralville, Iowa and Timothy (Dawn) Cochran of West Dis Moines, Iowa, brother Bud Bybee of Indianapolis, Indiana, grandchildren Kate Cochran of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jay Cochran of Ankeny, Iowa, and several niece and nephews.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Hometown Homecare. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
