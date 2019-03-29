Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Louise (Wiemholt) McKee. View Sign

Martha Louise McKee, 80, of Boonville, formerly of Sedalia, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alec Viertel, Jared Viertel, Austin Mullins, Jackson Mullins, Alex Burke and Anthony Burke. Honorary bearers will be Mason Burke, Brandon McKee, Jordan, McKee, Paul McKee and Brian Dick. Prayers of the rosary will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, with visitation to follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hometown Homecare or the Sacred Heart Foundation, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

Born October 30, 1938 in Sedalia, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Marie (Wirths) Wiemholt. In 1957 she married Eugene Patrick Burke and to this union were born five children, Mitchell, Michael, Tony, Terry and Gina. Gene preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.

Martha was raised and educated in Sedalia and was 1956 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and painting. Martha was also known for her picture taking, snapping photos of family and friends at every turn. For many years she operated Boonville Floral. On March 27, 1989, she married Wendell W. McKee. Together they assumed operation of Pfeiffer's Flower Shop in Sedalia from Wendell's parents, and in 2005 after 139 years in business in Sedalia, Pfeiffer's Flower Shop closed. Wendell preceded her in death on January 24, 2016. Martha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was deeply devoted to her family.

Surviving are four children, Michael Burke (Delores) of Pilot Grove, Tony Burke (Dori) of Columbia, Terry Burke of Boonville and Gina Viertel (Tim) of Boonville; three step -children, Mary Mullins (Melvin) of Sedalia, Andy McKee of Fulton and Patrick McKee (Edward Gleason) of Dallas, Texas; a brother, Jim Wiemholt of California State; two sisters, Shirley White of Cole Camp and Carolyn Gaydos of Arizona; nine grandchildren, Michelle Wolfe (Bryan), Jamie Nicholas (Chris), Kara Klein (Kevin), Monica Ramer (James), Anthony Burke, Alex Burke, Mason Burke, Alec Viertel and Jared Viertel; six step-grandchildren, Brandon and Jordan McKee, Austin and Jackson Mullins, Paul McKee and Brian Dick; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Burke; two step-sons, Mitchell B. McKee and Wendell Joseph McKee; a brother, Dick Wiemholt; and two sisters, Charlotte Moon and Jeanie DesLauries.

519 S Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

519 S Ohio Ave
Sedalia , MO 65301
(660) 826-8000
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019

