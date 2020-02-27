Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Schader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Schader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Schader Obituary
Martha Jackson Schrader, 93, of Boonville passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by family at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville, Missouri.

Visitation for Martha will be 10-11 a.m. Friday February 28, at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m.Friday 28 at Howard Funeral Home with Dan Faust officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Martha was born December 14, 1926 in Boonville, Missouri, the daughter of Stephen Woodson Jackson and Lora Emma Fahrner. She graduated from Laura Speed Elliott High School in1945 and attended MacMurry College for Women, Jacksonville, Illinois. She married David Welling Price of Pampa, Texas on October 8, 1946 and had three children Martha Jean Price, Nancy Price Schler, and David Thomas Price. Martha remarried Charles H. Schrader of Boonville on August 23, 1969 and had one son Charles Earl Schrader III.

Martha worked as an Interior Decorator, Secretary to Marvin Thomas, principal, at David Barton School, Administrative Assistant to President at Kemper Military School and College, Office Manager at Bimet Corporation, and assistant at Boonville Cable T.V. She was a lifelong member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church of Boonville, Missouri, an active member in P.E.O., Women's Club, Bridge Club, and National Secretaries Association. She loved planting her flowers, bird watching, oil painting, yard work and craft projects.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen W. and Lora Jackson, husband David Price in 1971, brother Steve (W) Jackson in 1999 and husband Charles (Gus) Schrader in 2006. She is survived by her sister Doris Maurine Snedeker of Illinois, daughter, Martha Jean Price Solomon, daughter, Nancy Elizabeth (Larry) Schler, and sons David Thomas (Sherry) Price and Charles Earl (Sarah) Schrader. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ashley Manor Care Center and P.E.O. Chapter GO. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -