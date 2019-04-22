Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Theresa Jane Green. View Sign Service Information Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home 204 Ruby St Sweet Springs , MO 65351 (660)-335-4222 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Theresa Jane Green, 66, of Sweet Springs, Mo., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice which will be donated to in memory of Martha. An online guestbook is available at

Born September 5, 1952, in Marshall, she was the daughter of the late John E. Staton and Alice Margaret Case Miller. Martha lived in Marshall for many years where she worked at International Shoe Factory until its closing, and was a member of Olivet Freewill Baptist Church. After the shoe factory closed, Martha moved to Boonville where she worked at various places including 21 years at Caterpillar. She was proud to be an active participant in the 's Campaign. Martha moved to Sweet Springs in 2012 and adopted the Sweet Springs Fire Department as a part of her family.

Survivors include one son, Mike Green (Tabitha) of Sweet Springs; three step-children: Lesa Diehm and Ron "Bodie" Green, both of Marshall, and William Green of rural Marshall; four grandchildren: Blane, Bret, Colton and Shohn Green; bonus grandchildren: Kendra Cashatt, Prestyn and Brayden Dieckhoff; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Ferguson; three sisters, Florence L. Blackerby and Twyline F. Ballew of Marshall, and Venessa G. Plaggemyer of S.D.; two brothers, John M. Staton and Carl H. Staton of Marshall; as well as many nieces and nephews. Martha was also an adopted grandma and great-grandma to many, many others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Destany Faith Green and Ty Austin Green; and her close friend, Jim Hearlston.

Martha Theresa Jane Green, 66, of Sweet Springs, Mo., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice which will be donated to in memory of Martha. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com Born September 5, 1952, in Marshall, she was the daughter of the late John E. Staton and Alice Margaret Case Miller. Martha lived in Marshall for many years where she worked at International Shoe Factory until its closing, and was a member of Olivet Freewill Baptist Church. After the shoe factory closed, Martha moved to Boonville where she worked at various places including 21 years at Caterpillar. She was proud to be an active participant in the 's Campaign. Martha moved to Sweet Springs in 2012 and adopted the Sweet Springs Fire Department as a part of her family.Survivors include one son, Mike Green (Tabitha) of Sweet Springs; three step-children: Lesa Diehm and Ron "Bodie" Green, both of Marshall, and William Green of rural Marshall; four grandchildren: Blane, Bret, Colton and Shohn Green; bonus grandchildren: Kendra Cashatt, Prestyn and Brayden Dieckhoff; one great-granddaughter, Savannah Ferguson; three sisters, Florence L. Blackerby and Twyline F. Ballew of Marshall, and Venessa G. Plaggemyer of S.D.; two brothers, John M. Staton and Carl H. Staton of Marshall; as well as many nieces and nephews. Martha was also an adopted grandma and great-grandma to many, many others.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Destany Faith Green and Ty Austin Green; and her close friend, Jim Hearlston. Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.