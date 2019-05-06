Marvetta Lynn Kemp, 69, of New Franklin, formerly of Columbia passed away at her residence while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was born on September 5, 1949 in Columbia, Missouri to the late Billie and Lucille (Wright) Hunt. She received her education through the Harrisburg public schools where she was a 1967 graduate. Following high school, Marvetta began working at the University Hospital where she ended up becoming a ward clerk. In 1984, she began working at Wal-Mart as the fabric sales clerk and worked there until her retirement in 2012.
Marvetta loved to sew and crochet, she also enjoyed reading, and cooking for her family. More than anything else she loved spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by one daughter Mattie Miller of New Franklin; one special daughter: Cheryl March of Columbia; three siblings: Larry L. Hunt (Elaine) of Linn, MO, Jacqueline M. Dubbert (Randy) of Columbia, and Mary F. Stone (Lynn) of Prairie Village, KS; four grandchildren: Jaimie L. Schaffer, Rebecca L. Barnes, Michael E. Lewis, and Weslie K. McWilliams; two great grandchildren: Caden D. Schaffer and Hailey L. Barnes; and one great grandchild who will be born later this year. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Marvetta was also preceded in death by her husband William F. Kemp.
Visitation and funeral service were held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Dripping Spring Christian Church in Columbia, MO. Interment occurred at Dripping Spring Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 6 to May 13, 2019