Mary Athlyn Fuemmeler
Mary Athlyn Fuemmeler, 86, of Salisbury, MO, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia, MO. Mary Athlyn was born October 15, 1933 in Glasgow, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence and Stella (Stockman) Brand. She married Eugene John Fuemmeler on April 30, 1955 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow, Missouri.

Mary Athlyn was a graduate of Glasgow High School, Class of 1951. She worked for KCPL, helped on the farm, loved tilling the ground and raising cattle. Mary Athlyn was a homemaker until her youngest went to school and worked as a teacher's aide at the Salisbury Elementary School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, MO. Mary Athlyn was an accomplished seamstress, sewing everything from a wedding dress to patching coveralls. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, canning, playing piano and guitar, but most of all raising her children and grandchildren.

Mary Athlyn is survived by three sons Russ (Marg) Fuemmeler of Salisbury, John (Cathy) Fuemmeler of Salisbury, Danny (KaLyn) Fuemmeler of Boonville, five daughters Connie Delph of Sedalia, Jeannie Fuemmeler of Armstrong, Cathy (Greg) Swanson of Eureka, Leanne (Troy) Linneman of Huntsville, Jody (Tracy) Sanders of Glasgow, MO, a brother Dale Brand of Moberly, MO, 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, sister Margie Nolke and grandson Wes Stockhorst.

Visitation was Thursday, June 18 4-7 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m., at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, at 10 a.m., at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Foundation or the Missouri Right to Life.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
