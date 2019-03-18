Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. (Emmel) Oden. View Sign



Visitation for Mary will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.

Mary E. Oden was born June 13, 1942 in Boonville, Mo., the daughter of Douglas Emmel and Cecelia Roettgen Emmel. She graduated from Boonville High School in 1960 and had lived around Boonville all her life. Mary was a RN and loved every minute of her job. She could go shopping all day and sometimes not buy anything, her favorite kind of shopping was antiquing. She enjoyed many things but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She loved to spend time and attend their activities.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Cecelia Emmel. She is survived by her husband Dennis Oden of Boonville; daughter Lori (John) Schilling of Columbia; grandchildren Jack and Allison Schilling of Columbia, Judy Shields, Mike Bieber, Johnny Willers and numerous cousins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Shelter or . Online condolences may be left at:



Mary E. Oden, 76, of Boonville passed away unexpectedly Thursday March 14, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital.Visitation for Mary will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.Mary E. Oden was born June 13, 1942 in Boonville, Mo., the daughter of Douglas Emmel and Cecelia Roettgen Emmel. She graduated from Boonville High School in 1960 and had lived around Boonville all her life. Mary was a RN and loved every minute of her job. She could go shopping all day and sometimes not buy anything, her favorite kind of shopping was antiquing. She enjoyed many things but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She loved to spend time and attend their activities.Mary was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Cecelia Emmel. She is survived by her husband Dennis Oden of Boonville; daughter Lori (John) Schilling of Columbia; grandchildren Jack and Allison Schilling of Columbia, Judy Shields, Mike Bieber, Johnny Willers and numerous cousins.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Shelter or . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com. Funeral Home Howard Funeral Home

1397 W Ashley Rd

Boonville , MO 65233

(660) 882-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close