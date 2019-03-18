Mary E. Oden, 76, of Boonville passed away unexpectedly Thursday March 14, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. (Emmel) Oden.
Visitation for Mary will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville.
Mary E. Oden was born June 13, 1942 in Boonville, Mo., the daughter of Douglas Emmel and Cecelia Roettgen Emmel. She graduated from Boonville High School in 1960 and had lived around Boonville all her life. Mary was a RN and loved every minute of her job. She could go shopping all day and sometimes not buy anything, her favorite kind of shopping was antiquing. She enjoyed many things but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She loved to spend time and attend their activities.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Douglas and Cecelia Emmel. She is survived by her husband Dennis Oden of Boonville; daughter Lori (John) Schilling of Columbia; grandchildren Jack and Allison Schilling of Columbia, Judy Shields, Mike Bieber, Johnny Willers and numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Shelter or . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019