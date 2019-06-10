Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Brandes. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Immanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary





Visitation for Mary will be Monday June 10, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday June 11. 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Joshua Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.



Mary Elizabeth Brandes was born June 11, 1928 in Cooper County, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph Crawford and Tennie Crain. She graduated from Laura Speed Elliott High School in May 1946. Mary married Norbert Brandes June 22, 1946. She had a career of 35 years as a nurse, caring for others at St. Joseph Hospital and Cooper County Memorial Hospital. She retired from nursing in 1990. Mary was a member of the Ladies Aide and the Altar Guild at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also was a member with her husband at the Boonslick Boot and Saddle Club.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Tennie Crawford, husband Norbert Brandes and son-in-law Robert Dyer. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Dyer, Sandra (Ottis Jr.) Lawson, Susan (Ron) Templemire, son Thomas Brandes, grandchildren Holly (Zach) Simpson, Emily (Ed) Connally, Chuck (Teresa) Brandes, Bobby Joe (Tammy) Brandes, Jay LeCure, Lorne Lawson, Aaron (Kalyn) Templemire, Adam (Brandy) Templemire, Ashley Templemire, Amber Moodie-Dyer (Joe



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at:

