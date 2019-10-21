Home

Mary Grace Kircher Obituary
Mary Grace (Gracie) Kircher, 92, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Lodge near Fayette, MO.

Visitation for Gracie will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Howard Funeral Home with Rev. Roger McMurry officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019
