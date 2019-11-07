|
|
Mary Jane (Brownfield) Goehner, age 91, resident of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away Saturday November 2, 2019.
She is from Pilot Grove, Missouri where she went to Pilot Grove School from kindergarten to 12th grade. She then went to Sedalia Beauty School in Missouri where she fell in love with cosmetology. After she was done with beauty school and received her license, she opened a beauty shop in her hometown, Pilot Grove. A few years later she gifted Kansas City with her special talent of hairstyling and cosmetology. She even went to New York to apprentice under Elizabeth Arden. As well as her love for cosmetology, she had a special gift for sewing and needlework. After she gave birth to her only daughter, she slimmed down her hours to a few hours a week to raise her. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Missouri for 59 years where everyone loved her infectious smile.
Preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Mary Brownfield and her two brothers, Charlie and Owen Brownfield. She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 59 years, Bob Goehner; daughter, Linda Harvey and her husband, Craig; granddaughters, Shelby Harvey and Holly Warfield; and great grandson, Ronin.
The graveside service will be at Mt Vernon Cemetery in Pilot Grove, Missouri 65276 on Friday November 15th at 1 p.m. with Tim Staffeld officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Kansas City Hospice House and all the family and friends that have been there for us during this time.
Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2019