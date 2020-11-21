Mary Jo Wilson, 73, of Blackwater, Missouri passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Fitzgibbon Hospital Living Center in Marshall, Missouri. After a battle of kidney disease.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Mary Jo Wilson was born June 1, 1947 the daughter of Lawrence Martin Gerard and Cecelia Margaret Aggeler. She graduated from SS. Peter and Paul Catholic High school in 1965. Mary Jo married Fred Wilson on July 15, 1967 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville, Missouri. She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella Lillis Circle No. 250. Mary Jo was known for her outstanding produce grown by her and Fred on their farm. She could always be found on Main Street Boonville, MO selling from the truck with the rainbow umbrellas, she had everything you could want, and it was the best. She loved to be with family, especially the grandkids and the dog. She was always ready to play a game of cards.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Gerard. She is survived by her husband Fred Wilson of 53 years of Blackwater, daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Roth of Blackwater, sister Alice Ann Neville of Columbia, two grandchildren Jacob (Hannah) Roth of Marshall, and Megan Roth of Blackwater.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital or KMOS TV. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
.