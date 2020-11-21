1/
Mary Jo Wilson
1947 - 2020
Mary Jo Wilson, 73, of Blackwater, Missouri passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Fitzgibbon Hospital Living Center in Marshall, Missouri. After a battle of kidney disease.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Mary Jo Wilson was born June 1, 1947 the daughter of Lawrence Martin Gerard and Cecelia Margaret Aggeler. She graduated from SS. Peter and Paul Catholic High school in 1965. Mary Jo married Fred Wilson on July 15, 1967 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville, Missouri. She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella Lillis Circle No. 250. Mary Jo was known for her outstanding produce grown by her and Fred on their farm. She could always be found on Main Street Boonville, MO selling from the truck with the rainbow umbrellas, she had everything you could want, and it was the best. She loved to be with family, especially the grandkids and the dog. She was always ready to play a game of cards.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and sister Dorothy Gerard. She is survived by her husband Fred Wilson of 53 years of Blackwater, daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Roth of Blackwater, sister Alice Ann Neville of Columbia, two grandchildren Jacob (Hannah) Roth of Marshall, and Megan Roth of Blackwater.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital or KMOS TV. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
