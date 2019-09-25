|
|
Mary Louise (Kent) Ball, age 92 years, died September 19, 2019 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Cole Camp, Missouri.
She was born August 16, 1927 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Busby Franklin and Dorothea (Jacobs) Kent.
On September 12, 1946 she was married to John Evered Ball, Jr. who preceded her in death.
Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church, Boonville, where she served as organist for 40 years. She taught piano and organ and enjoyed the accomplishments of her many students. She was a published composer of Christian music. Her hobbies included writing poetry, cross stitching and quilting.
She us survived by one daughter, Mary Ann (Thomas) Cook of Cole Camp, Missouri and one son, John Kent (Kristen) Ball of Linwood, Kansas; four grandchildren, Danny Cook, Ann (Jon) Antrim, Jessica Ball, and Jacquelyn (Tim) Schauf; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers; George Franklin Kent and Jerry Wendell (Elisabeth) Kent; plus, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Mary will be Friday September 27, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church of Cole Camp Building Fund or First Baptist Church of Boonville Music Ministry. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019