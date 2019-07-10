|
Mary Marjorie Roth Conway passed away on July 5, 2019 in Weatherford, Texas at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Murphy Conway; her brothers Lee Edward Roth, Hershel Louis Roth and Jackie "Jack" Winn Roth.
Mary was born in Blackwater, Mo. on June 30, 1931 on the family farm to Louis George Roth and Hazel Blanche Brownfield Roth. She attended General Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City Mo. and became a Registered Nurse. She married Jim on June 1, 1957. After Jim entered the Navy, they moved often, raised two daughters before settling in Grand Prairie, Texas. She loved to travel seeing many places around the world and visiting almost every state in the United States. She loved the Texas Rangers. She was an avid bowler, served on her church's Altar Society, was a volunteer at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and loved to work out at the local Senior Citizens Center.
She is survived by her daughters Siobhan Ward and her husband Dusty from Hudson Oaks, Texas and Kimberly Conway from Weatherford, Texas; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.; sisters Patricia Greis and husband Marvin L Greis of Boonville, Mo. and Sylvia Isaacson and husband Valgene from Scandia, Kan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and several friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Grand Prairie, Texas on Friday, July 12, 2019 with burial in the DFW National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being done through Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr, Arlington, TX 76012.
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in Mary's memory to the .
Published in Boonville Daily News on July 10, 2019