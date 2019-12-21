|
|
Mary Mossie Brown, 99, of New Franklin, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Katy Manor in Pilot Grove, Missouri.
Visitation for Mary will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Mary Mossie Brown was born November 23, 1920 the daughter of Elmer and Cassie Harris. She married Sidney Brown on November 16, 1941. Mary enjoyed sewing and quilting, she spent much of her free time making beautiful pieces to sell. She loved to garden and grow flowers. Mary by far loved her family the most, she enjoyed the time she had with them.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Cassie Harris, husband Sidney Brown, son Darrell Brown, and sister Clare Murrell. She is survived by her son David (Rhonda) Brown of New Franklin, daughter-in-law Beverly Brown of Columbia, grandchildren Courtney (Mike) Renner of Franklin, Wade Dennis Brown of New Franklin, Kristofer (Carisa) Brown of Columbia, and Tia Brown of Columbia, great grandchildren Benton, Brilye, and Bekah Renner, Avery and Zoey Brown, Charlotte and Darrell Brown, and Smith and Lawson Taylor.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans Administration. Online Condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019