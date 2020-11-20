Melanie Denise "Mellie" Nau, 40, of Boonville, MO, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 15, 2020, while visiting her father in Mission, TX.
She was born July 10, 1980, in Boonville, a daughter of Lester Nau and Gay (Dunham) Nau.
Melanie was a graduate of Tipton High School. Since then she has been a part of Unlimited Opportunities in Boonville, where she resided. Her jobs included working at C&R for many years, Savvy Seconds and the Boonslick Recycling Center.
She was an active member of People First and Firm Foundation Church. She was a Special Olympics
athlete for over fifteen years, with countless medals to show for both track and bowling. She made artwork for the Missouri Director's Creativity Showcase for many years. She was always willing to volunteer in her community.
Melanie was good about standing up for herself. If she didn't want to do it, she would let you know. She was a friend to everyone and always asked about people's family members. She was genuinely caring and was proud of her family.
Melanie loved getting dressed up and having her hair and makeup done. She liked to go out to eat, go shopping, sing and dance and loved karaoke. She enjoyed vacations, including trips to Colorado, Branson, Memphis and a cruise to the Bahamas. She liked to host and attend parties with housemates. She was not good at hiding her love for a "hunk." She was a wonderful cook and made her family and friends cookbooks.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her mother, Gay Nau, of Tipton; her father and stepmother, Lester and Sharon Nau, of Mission, TX; two sisters, April Nolting (Gary), of Tipton, and Tara Renfro (Randy), of California; nieces and nephews, Dustin (Amanda), Austin (Allison), Collin (Mady), Morgan (Aylah), Braydon (Autumn), Kirstyn (Will), and Kelsey (Wade); and great nieces and nephews, Gavan, Leighla, Arison, Nashlyn, Tuff, Marshall and Baby Boy Renfro.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernon and Dorothy Nau, and Bill and Agatha Dunham.
Casket bearers will be Dustin Nolting, Austin Nolting, Collin Nolting, Morgan Renfro, Braydon Renfro and Noah Kelley.
Honorary bearers will be Gary Nolting, Randy Roush, Berry Dunham, Brian Schuster, Marsha Tinsley, Sheila Bader, Leslie Smith, Nicki Kelley and Janelle Franken.
Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery in Tipton.
Services are pending at this time. Please check the funeral home website at www.meisenheimerfuneralhomes.com
for updated service times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to UOI (Unlimited Opportunities) PO Box 239 Boonville, MO 65233.