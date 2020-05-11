|
Melvin Leroy Akeman, Jr., 87, of Marshall, MO, formerly of rural Blackwater, MO, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services with military rites will be held at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, with Rev. Bill Cook officiating. There will be no visitation but friends may call from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home where social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to New Salem Baptist Church or Blackwater R-2 School. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born September 29, 1932, in Sweet Springs, MO, he was the son of the late Melvin Leroy Akeman and Olive Palmer Akeman. He was a 1950 graduate of Slater High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 3, 1956, he married Marlene Mistler who survives of the home. He lived in Marshall since September 2018, moving from Blackwater, and attended New Salem Baptist Church at Marshall Junction. He was a life time farmer and a school bus driver at Blackwater School for many years. The joy of his life was his family and farming. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring vehicles.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; three children, Janet Boland (Douglas) of Columbia, MO, Julie O'Bryan (Mike) of Marshall and Joyce Shelby (Sam) of Columbia; six grandchildren, Ashley Jones (David), Derek Boland (Nicole), Kyle O'Bryan (Alysia), Caleb O'Bryan, Connor O'Bryan and Meagan Shelby; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zachary Jones, Hadlee Boland and Abigail O'Bryan; one brother, Billy Akeman of Kansas City, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Helen Reidenbach.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 11 to May 23, 2020